Globally, insider trading is considered a crime. In Bangladesh, no one seems to care

Taking advantage of advanced information is often thought of as a wise business strategy. When practised in the stock market, it is considered a crime by authorities and investors.

Global stars, such as All-American household icon and lifestyle guru Martha Stewart, have felt the consequences of such behaviour.

She was tipped off by her broker, who was in cahoots with the bosses of a major US pharmaceutical company, that the company's stocks would plummet following a crucial decision regarding a medicine by the US Food and Drug Administration. Stewart, a media magnate, unloaded her company shares rapidly before the information became public and made millions.

Those who bought those shares and were unaware of the information saw hundreds of thousands of their hard-earned dollars vaporise into thin air.

The tactic Stewart applied is called insider trading.

It is a severe concern for investors since it gives an 'insider' with particular knowledge of a company or a market with an unfair advantage.

Investment law in nearly every country, including Bangladesh, prohibits people in the know from profiting from such knowledge by purchasing or selling company shares or passing them on to someone else who can benefit from it.

But in practice, on the two bourses in Bangladesh, no one seems to care.

It is common knowledge in Bangladesh that authorities like the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission and top executives of both the Dhaka and Chattogram bourses are aware of rampant insider trading, but little serious action has been taken to even identify the culprits.

For example, a listed multinational company announced 200 per cent dividends for their shareholders twice in the last five years. On both occasions, the prices of the shares skyrocketed long before the dividends were announced. People who had the information beforehand bought the shares at a low price and sold at a high margin when the announcement was made.

Abu Ahmed, a retired Dhaka University economics professor who has been investing in the Bangladesh stock markets for a long time, believes the Bangladesh market lacks a significant number of long-term investors because of these "corrupt practices".

"Everyone knows about this. However, it has become the new normal," he said.

BSEC Executive Director Mohammad Rezaul Karim said they usually fail to "identify culprits due to lack of evidence”.

Shaifur Rahman Mazumdar, acting managing director of Dhaka Stock Exchange, has a different take.

"You can't regulate everything by enforcing the law. People involved need to have honesty and integrity," he said.