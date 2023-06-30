Fashion industry driving demand for green shipping, Maersk says

The fashion industry accounted for 26% of the more than 240,000 containers that Maersk shipped last year using biofuels under its ECO Delivery contracts, making it the biggest sector using the low-emission fuel service, the company said.

"Many of the fashion brands have actually been the ones going for this," Josue Alzamora, global head of lifestyle vertical at Maersk, told Reuters at this week's Global Fashion Summit in Copenhagen.

"Of course, fashion companies also feel the pressure from consumers," Alzamora said.

Nearly one out of 10 containers Maersk, the number two global ocean container shipping firm, handled for owners of fashion brands last year was shipped using biofuels, he said.

The ECO Delivery contracts are sold at a premium to regular shipping.

METHANOL PUSH

Many fashion brands and other retailers are looking at how they can respond to environmental issues raised by their often young and relatively affluent client bases, with companies pledging to cut emissions and reduce climate impact.

H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, said in 2022 that over the past two years it had purchased eco fuel for a "significant share" of its ocean transports. It has stated its ambition to become "climate positive" by 2040.