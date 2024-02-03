    বাংলা

    Bezos to sell up to 50 million Amazon shares by Jan 31 next year, filing shows

    The sale plan, encompassing securities worth $8.6 billion, will be completed by Jan 31, 2025

    Reuters
    Published : 3 Feb 2024, 03:46 AM
    Updated : 3 Feb 2024, 03:46 AM

    Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will sell up to 50 million shares in the online retail and cloud services firm over the next one year, according to a company filing on Friday.

    The securities are worth $8.6 billion at the current price of $171.8 share.

    The sale plan, which is subject to certain conditions, was adopted on Nov 8 last year and will be completed by Jan 31, 2025, according to the company's latest annual report.

    Amazon shares ended nearly 8 percent higher on Friday after the e-commerce heavyweight reported higher-than-expected sales for the holiday quarter and its lucrative cloud business signaled early gains from AI-powered features.

    They had surged more than 80 percent last year amid a broader rally in tech stocks and outperformed the benchmark S&P 500 index.

    Bezos founded Amazon as a bookseller in 1994. He stepped down as its chief executive and took over as executive chairman in 2021.

    He is currently the world's third richest person with a net worth of $185 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

