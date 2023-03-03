Indian shares rise after Adani investment boost

Indian shares rose on Friday after GQG Partners' $1.87 billion investment in Adani stocks helped markets look past rate-hike worries for the moment, turning foreign investors into buyers after a six-session hiatus.

The Nifty 50 index rose 1.18% to 17,526.10, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 1.16% to 59,593.68 as of 10:18 am IST.

All the 13 major sectoral indexes rose. Financials and information technology added 1.4% and 0.8%, respectively.

A 10% jump in Adani Enterprises advance 2%. The firm has over 10% weightage on the metal index.

All Adani stocks surged after US boutique investment firm GQG Partners Inc bought shares worth $1.87 billion in four of the group companies, the first major investment in the Indian conglomerate since a short-seller's critical report sparked a stock rout.