Global banks cut jobs as cost pressures mount

GOLDMAN SACHS

Goldman Sachs laying off staff on Jan 11 in a sweeping cost-cutting drive, with around a third of those affected coming from the investment banking and global markets division, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Just over 3,000 employees will be let go, the source, who could not be named, said on Jan. 9. A separate source confirmed on Jan 11 that cuts had started.

The long-expected jobs cull at the Wall Street titan is expected to represent the biggest contraction in headcount since the financial crisis.

HSBC

Under pressure from his biggest shareholder, China's Ping An Insurance Group, to improve profit, HSBC Chief Executive Noel Quinn has in recent months accelerated plans to shrink its global empire and streamline its management.

Reuters reported HSBC is shedding at least 200 senior managers as it prunes the ranks of chief operating officers it has across an array of country and business lines.

The bank also announced it is selling its Canadian business for $10 billion, removing around 4,000 employees from its wage bill in a stroke. It also announced on Nov 30 the sale of its much smaller New Zealand business, and the closure of a further 114 branches in Britain, leaving it with around a third of the outlets it had as recently as 2016.

MORGAN STANLEY

Morgan Stanley is making modest job cuts worldwide, Chief Executive James Gorman said at the Reuters NEXT conference on Dec 1, without giving numbers.

Reuters had on Nov 3 reported layoffs were coming at Morgan Stanley, with dealmakers in its Hong Kong and mainland China businesses among those affected, as strict Chinese lockdown rules weighed on activity. Sources said the cuts would go beyond usual attrition.