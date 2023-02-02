    বাংলা

    US investors have plowed billions into China's AI sector: report

    According to a CSET report, 167 US investors took part in 401 transactions, or roughly 17% of the investments into Chinese AI companies in the period

    US investors including the investment arms of Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc accounted for nearly a fifth of investments in Chinese artificial intelligence companies from 2015 to 2021, a report showed on Wednesday.

    The document, released by CSET, a tech policy group at Georgetown University, comes amid growing scrutiny of US investments in AI, Quantum and semiconductors, as the Biden administration prepares to unveil new restrictions on US funding of Chinese tech companies.

    According to the report, 167 US investors took part in 401 transactions, or roughly 17% of the investments into Chinese AI companies in the period.

    Those transactions represented a total $40.2 billion in investment, or 37% of the total raised by Chinese AI companies in the 6-year period. It was not clear from the report, which pulled information from data provider Crunchbase, what percentage of the funding came from the US firms.

    Qualcomm Ventures and Intel Capital were involved in 13 and 11 investments in Chinese AI companies respectively, outpaced by GGV Capital which led US firms with 43 total investments in the sector, the data showed.

    The Biden administration is expected to unveil an executive order this year curbing some US investments in sensitive Chinese tech industries, as hawks in Washington blame American investors for transferring capital and valuable know-how to Chinese tech companies that could help advance Beijing's military capabilities.

    According to the report, US investor GSR Ventures invested alongside China's IFlytek Co Ltd in a Chinese AI company after the speech recognition firm was added to a trade blacklist. Silicon Valley Bank and Wanxiang American Healthcare investments group made investments in Chinese AI firms alongside China's Sensetime before the powerhouse in facial recognition technology was added to the same trade blacklist.

    Both companies were added to the blacklist, which effectively bars them from receiving US tech exports, in 2019 for alleged human rights violations related to the repression of Uighur Muslims.

    Some of the largest investments include Goldman Sachs' solo investment in 1KMXC, an AI-enabled robotics company, as well as an investment by three US-based VC firms in Geek+, an autonomous mobile robot company, the report showed.

    Only one Chinese AI company that received funding from US investors is involved in developing AI applications for military or public safety uses, according to CSET.

