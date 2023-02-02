US investors have plowed billions into China's AI sector: report

US investors including the investment arms of Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc accounted for nearly a fifth of investments in Chinese artificial intelligence companies from 2015 to 2021, a report showed on Wednesday.

The document, released by CSET, a tech policy group at Georgetown University, comes amid growing scrutiny of US investments in AI, Quantum and semiconductors, as the Biden administration prepares to unveil new restrictions on US funding of Chinese tech companies.

According to the report, 167 US investors took part in 401 transactions, or roughly 17% of the investments into Chinese AI companies in the period.

Those transactions represented a total $40.2 billion in investment, or 37% of the total raised by Chinese AI companies in the 6-year period. It was not clear from the report, which pulled information from data provider Crunchbase, what percentage of the funding came from the US firms.

Qualcomm Ventures and Intel Capital were involved in 13 and 11 investments in Chinese AI companies respectively, outpaced by GGV Capital which led US firms with 43 total investments in the sector, the data showed.