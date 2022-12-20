India set to offer wheat to flour millers, biscuit makers to tame prices

As open market prices rose above the rate at which the government buys the staple from domestic farmers, state purchases of wheat have fallen by 53% this year to 18.8 million tonnes.

"We're planning to offload wheat in the open market to control prices as we can't afford to have yet another year of lower procurement (when purchases start in March/April 2023)," said one of the sources. "In terms of stocks, we have the elbow room to intervene in the market."

The government buys rice and wheat from farmers at state-set prices to run the world's biggest food welfare programme that entitles about 800 million people to receive 5 kg of rice and wheat every month at 2 rupees ($0.02) and 3 rupees a kg respectively.

The plan is to free up 2 to 3 million tonnes of wheat for sale to bulk users, the sources said.

India's falling wheat reserves, and rising prices of the staple are a far cry from overflowing granaries that allowed the country to export a record 7.2 million tonnes of the grain in the fiscal year to March 2022.