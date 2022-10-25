    বাংলা

    China to promote foreign investment in manufacturing

    Reuters
    Published : 25 Oct 2022, 04:11 AM
    Updated : 25 Oct 2022, 04:11 AM

    China said on Tuesday it will promote foreign investment with a focus on manufacturing industries, after President Xi Jinping called in China to "win the battle" in core technologies during the Communist Party Congress that ended over the weekend.

    China will encourage foreign enterprises to invest in high-tech equipment and components, according to a statement published on the website of National Development and Reform Commission, China's powerful planning agency.

    China will also strengthen financial support for foreign enterprises, including fund-raising by eligible enterprises through listings on China's stock markets, the statement said.

    China's economy grew 3.9% in the September quarter from a year earlier, rebounding at a faster-than-expected pace, although the outlook was overshadowed by aggressive COVID 19-related curbs, a prolonged property slump and the global economic downturn.

    Tuesday's statement also promised support for foreign enterprises posting personnel to China.

    "China will facilitate the entry and exit to the country of multinational companies' executives, technicians and their families, under the prevention and control of COVID-19."

    RELATED STORIES
    Dr Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency speaks during the 15th Singapore International Energy Week, in Singapore October 25, 2022.
    World is in its 'first truly global energy crisis': Birol
    Rising imports of LNG to Europe amid the Ukraine crisis and a potential rebound in Chinese appetite for the fuel will tighten the market
    A 2016 Toyota Prius hybrid is seen at the Washington Auto Show in Washington January 29, 2016.
    Toyota scrambles for EV reboot with eye on Tesla
    A working group within Toyota has been charged with outlining plans by early next year for improvements to its existing EV platform or for new designs
    Server glitch halts stock market trading: DSE
    Server glitch halts stock trading: DSE
    A glitch in the server interrupted trading on Bangladesh’s main bourse at 10:58 am
    The logo for wearable device maker Fitbit Inc. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as the company begins public trading in New York, US, October 28, 2019.
    Fitbit sued in Australia for misleading consumers
    Australia's competition regulator has begun court proceedings against Fitbit LLC for allegedly making false or misleading claims to consumers about their guarantee rights on faulty devices

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher