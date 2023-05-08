India's Go Airlines seeks urgent bankruptcy order, told to stop issuing tickets

Go Airlines on Monday called on India's company law tribunal to urgently grant its request for bankruptcy protection, as the aviation regulator stepped up pressure on the carrier to stop issuing new tickets and lessors sought to repossess planes.

The airline, widely known as Go First, filed for bankruptcy protection last week, blaming "faulty" Pratt & Whitney engines for the grounding of about half its 54 Airbus AIR.PA A320neo. In all, it has 57 planes.

While the National Company Law Tribunal heard Go First's bankruptcy plea last week, it has yet to pass an order.