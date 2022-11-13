Anita Chowdhury, known as the ‘mother of Square Group’, dies at 90

According to the group’s website, Anita, who has been listed as a sponsor shareholder of Square Pharmaceuticals and the 25 other private limited companies under the group, was the “prime motivation and encouragement” to Samson H Chowdhury for succeeding in business.

She also served as a volunteer for many charities and ecumenical organisations such as International Needs, Inner Wheel Club of Dhaka Buriganga, and Bangladesh Baptist Fellowship School Committee.

In a message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her deepest condolences over Anita's death to the bereaved family.