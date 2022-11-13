    বাংলা

    Anita Chowdhury, known as the ‘mother of Square Group’, dies at 90

    Anita was the “prime motivation and encouragement” to the late Samson H Chowdhury for business success

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 Nov 2022, 12:06 PM
    Updated : 13 Nov 2022, 12:06 PM

    Anita Chowdhury, the wife of the late Square Group founder Samson H Chowdhury, has died in hospital care in Dhaka at the age of 90.

    Anita, who was known as the ‘mother of Square Group’, died on Sunday at 1:06 pm while receiving treatment at Square Hospital, a hospital established by the business group she helped set up, the company said in a statement.

    According to the group’s website, Anita, who has been listed as a sponsor shareholder of Square Pharmaceuticals and the 25 other private limited companies under the group, was the “prime motivation and encouragement” to Samson H Chowdhury for succeeding in business.

    She also served as a volunteer for many charities and ecumenical organisations such as International Needs, Inner Wheel Club of Dhaka Buriganga, and Bangladesh Baptist Fellowship School Committee.

    In a message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her deepest condolences over Anita's death to the bereaved family.

    RELATED STORIES
    Hasina urges global businesses to invest in Bangladesh
    Invest in Bangladesh: Hasina to global businesses
    Highlighting the government's business-friendly policies and facilities, the prime minister described Bangladesh as a prime investment destination
    FILE PHOTO: Disney+ signage is seen above the convention floor at Comic-Con International in San Diego, California, US, July 21, 2022.
    Disney plans to freeze hiring and cut jobs
    Disney has said the fast-growing streaming service added 12 million subscribers in its fiscal fourth quarter but reported an operating loss of nearly $1.5 billion
    The logo of FTX is seen in the rooftop of the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida, US, November 12, 2022.
    FTX hit by rogue transactions
    CEO Ray said FTX is coordinating with law enforcement and regulators to mitigate unauthorised access to assets
    People walk by a Twitter logo at the company headquarters in downtown San Francisco, California, US, April 25, 2022.
    How Musk's Twitter takeover could endanger vulnerable users
    Activists fear Twitter's changing focus and cuts to expert staff under Elon Musk will make it riskier to use the platform

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher