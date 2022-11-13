Anita Chowdhury, known as the ‘mother of Square Group’, dies at 90

Anita Chowdhury, the wife of the late Square Group founder Samson H Chowdhury, has died in hospital care in Dhaka at the age of 90.
Anita, who was known as the ‘mother of Square Group’, died on Sunday at 1:06 pm while receiving treatment at Square Hospital, a hospital established by the business group she helped set up, the company said in a statement.
According to the group’s website, Anita, who has been listed as a sponsor shareholder of Square Pharmaceuticals and the 25 other private limited companies under the group, was the “prime motivation and encouragement” to Samson H Chowdhury for succeeding in business.
She also served as a volunteer for many charities and ecumenical organisations such as International Needs, Inner Wheel Club of Dhaka Buriganga, and Bangladesh Baptist Fellowship School Committee.
In a message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her deepest condolences over Anita's death to the bereaved family.