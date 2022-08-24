Petrol pump owners issue Aug 31 strike threat over unmet demands

Petrol pump owners have threatened to go on strike on Aug 31 in a bid to press home several demands, including a higher sales commission.

Petrol pumps across the country will enforce the strike from dawn to 11 am unless their demands are met by the government, the Petrol Pump Owners Association announced on Wednesday.

A commission rate on fuel oil prices had been determined at a meeting between government officials and the petrol pump owners, according to the association's chief Md Nazmul Haque. But, the decision is yet to be implemented.