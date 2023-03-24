Hong Kong government announces measures to lure wealthy family offices

Hong Kong's government announced a series of measures on Friday to attract wealthy family offices to set up in the financial hub as authorities try to restore business confidence and investor allure after three years of severe COVID-19 rules.

A revamped investment migration scheme, new tax concessions and incentives such as art storage facilities at the city's international airport will be part of the offerings for family offices in the Chinese special administrative region, the government said in a statement.

The announcement comes as the former British colony holds the Wealth for Good summit on Friday, which it said had attendance from more than 100 family offices and business figures including former Yahoo CEO Jerry Yang, tycoon Richard Li, Robert Rosen of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Neil Shen, founding managing partner at Sequoia China.