Zara owner boosts sustainability goals as fast-fashion feels the heat

Zara owner Inditex said on Tuesday it will look to recycling and sustainably farmed crops to reduce its environmental impact by 2030, as fast-fashion retailers face growing pressure to cut waste.

By the end of the decade around 40 percent of the Spanish group's fibres will come from conventional recycling and 25 percent from sustainably farmed crops, Chief Executive Oscar Garcia Maceiras said, revealing new sustainability targets at the annual shareholders' meeting in A Coruna, northern Spain.

Another 25 percent will come from "next-generation" materials in which the group is investing, and the remaining 10 percent from other sustainable sources, the company said.