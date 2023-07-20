Fed's top regulatory official faces uphill battle to overhaul bank capital

A plan by the top US banking cop to make the sector more resilient may have gotten a boost from the recent banking crisis, but still faces numerous challenges.

Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr has laid out a plan to increase capital requirements for the nation's largest banks in the wake of recent bank failures and is expected to unveil the broad proposal to implement new risk-based capital requirements on July 27, according to three industry officials.

The proposal, which will kick off an ambitious agenda for Barr, plans to fully implement the globally agreed Basel bank capital agreement. He has said subsequent efforts will include expanding annual "stress tests" of banks' health, and pursuing tougher rules around liquidity, compensation and interest rate risk.

Banking lobbyists, who declined to be named, and analysts, admit Barr should have enough support to advance his priorities at the relevant agencies. A trio of regulators -- the Fed, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency -- would have to sign off on proposed and finalised versions of new bank rules, including votes by the boards of the Fed and FDIC.

"The mini-liquidity crisis just poured gasoline on Michael Barr's fire and gave him an enormous amount of political capital," said Isaac Boltansky, director of policy research for brokerage BTIG.

Still, the industry and its allies plan to make it difficult, as Barr must grapple with their complaints, dissent from fellow regulators, skeptical Republican lawmakers, and a crowded schedule, according to analysts and six banking lobbyists.

"Vice Chairman Barr is going to face economic, political, procedural and even personal hurdles in getting these regulatory changes done. But there is no reason to believe that he will be stopped," added Boltansky.

Spokespeople for the Fed and the FDIC declined requests for official comment.