    বাংলা

    Walmart buys out $1.4bn Tiger Global stake in India's Flipkart, Wall Street Journal reports

    Walmart will buy out the shares of hedge fund Tiger Global, and the transaction will value the e-commerce firm at $35 billion

    Reuters
    Published : 31 July 2023, 04:18 AM
    Updated : 31 July 2023, 04:18 AM

    Walmart has paid $1.4 billion to buy out hedge fund Tiger Global's investment in e-commerce firm Flipkart, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing a letter by the hedge fund to its investors.

    A Walmart spokesperson confirmed the transaction in an emailed response to Reuters but did not comment on the financial details of the deal.

    The transaction will value the e-commerce firm at $35 billion, the WSJ report said.

    "We remain confident in the future of Flipkart and are even more positive about the opportunity in India today than when we first invested," the Walmart spokesperson said.

    Tiger Global did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

    Earlier this year, the Economics Times reported that private equity firms Accel and Tiger Global, two early backers of Flipkart, were in talks to sell their remaining stake in the company to Walmart.

    Tiger Global held about 4% of the company, according to the ET report.

    Walmart acquired a majority stake of 77% in Flipkart for about $16 billion in 2018, and later that year said it could take the company public in four years.

    RELATED STORIES
    A view shows Main Street in Elk Point, South Dakota, US June 3, 2017.
    US leading indicators point to recession starting soon
    An index designed to track turns in US business cycles fell for the 15th straight month in June, dragged down by a weakening consumer outlook and increased unemployment claims
    Actor Margot Robbie is photographed during a photocall for the upcoming Warner Bros film "Barbie" in Los Angeles, California, US, June 25, 2023. REUTERS
    Warner Bros defends 'Barbie' film's world map as 'child-like'
    Vietnam baulked at a scene of the map that shows China's unilaterally claimed territory in the South China Sea
    The sun shimmers through a cloud cover near Ny-Alesund, Svalbard, Norway, April 8, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
    World hits record land, sea temperatures
    High land temperatures have been matched by those on the sea, with warming intensified by an El Nino event and other factors
    Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of the YouTube logo in this picture illustration taken Mar 28, 2018.
    YouTube is testing an online-games offering, Wall Street Journal reports
    The games can be played on YouTube's site on web browsers or via devices running Google's Android and Apple's iOS mobile systems

    Opinion

    Mohammed Rafi: ‘Tere bin soone nayan hamare’
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US sub visit to Korea signals rattled global nuclear nerves
    Peter Apps
    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava