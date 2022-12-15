Soybean oil price cut by Tk 5 per litre, palm oil by Tk 4

The government has reduced the price of soybean oil by Tk 5 per litre and that of palm oil by Tk 4 per litre, effective from Dec 18.
The price of loose soybean oil has been fixed at Tk 167 per litre, down from Tk 172, according to a commerce ministry release issued Thursday.
With the new rate, a one-litre bottle of soybean oil will now cost Tk 187, reducing from Tk 192. A 5-litre bottle of soybean oil price has dropped to Tk 906 from Tk 925, while the palm oil price is set at Tk 117 per litre, down from Tk 121.
There was chaos in the soybean oil market for nearly a month due to the price hike. In the meantime, soybean oil refiners increased the oil price on their own initiative. As a result, bottled soybean oil was being sold at Tk 192 per litre and loose soybean oil at different prices.
According to the notice, the government decided the new rates in a meeting held at the Ministry of Commerce on Dec 13 to review the imports, stocks and prices of essential commodities.