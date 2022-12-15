Soybean oil price cut by Tk 5 per litre, palm oil by Tk 4

The government has reduced the price of soybean oil by Tk 5 per litre and that of palm oil by Tk 4 per litre, effective from Dec 18.

The price of loose soybean oil has been fixed at Tk 167 per litre, down from Tk 172, according to a commerce ministry release issued Thursday.

With the new rate, a one-litre bottle of soybean oil will now cost Tk 187, reducing from Tk 192. A 5-litre bottle of soybean oil price has dropped to Tk 906 from Tk 925, while the palm oil price is set at Tk 117 per litre, down from Tk 121.