Bangladesh's digital bank initiative yet to find any takers, despite interest from bKash, Nagad

The central bank took a significant step forward in its bid to propel Bangladesh towards a cashless society through digital banking by unveiling a web portal to facilitate applications to join the initiative.

Launched on Jun 21, the web portal was intended to streamline the application process for individuals and businesses interested in setting up the country's maiden digital bank.

Despite an initial burst of enthusiasm surrounding the initiative, the subsequent response to the web portal has been disappointingly tepid. It has yet to receive a single application.

As the web portal will only be available for 42 days, the central bank is hoping for a quick turnaround before the Aug 1 deadline.