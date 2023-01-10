Top court orders Grameenphone, Robi and Banglalink to pay Tk 23.55bn in fees, VAT

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has ordered Grameenphone, Robi and Banglalink to pay a total of Tk 23.55 billion in various types of fees and Value Added Tax.

Grameenphone alone will have to pay Tk 11.65 billion while Robi will need to part with Tk 6.25 billion and Banglalink Tk 5.65 billion.

The Appellate Division bench headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the orders after hearing petitions filed by the telecom operators and Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin, who represented the state in the hearing, said the VAT was charged on spectrum fees, but the operators challenged the imposition of the tax in the High Court, which dismissed their pleas.