Amazon results could bode well for rival retailers Walmart, Target

Amazon's strong quarterly results are one more sign that Americans are still shopping, despite months of ominous economic indicators, and could be a positive signal for Walmart and Target, who report next week.

The e-commerce giant reported a 4.2% jump in sales on Amazon.com and a 6.4% jump in sales at its physical store operations, which include Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods and Go convenience stores, for the second quarter ended June 30.

Walmart and Target, the two biggest retailers in the United States, have set a cautious tone for the rest of the year. But despite rising interest rates and credit card debt, Americans are still spending.