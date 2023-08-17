US to escalate claim that Mexico corn policy violates trade pact

The US Trade Representative did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In June, the US sought a new round of trade dispute settlement consultations with Mexico under the pact.

Wednesday marked the 75-day deadline for the two sides to resolve the conflict, failing which the US can request a dispute settlement panel to decide the case.

This month the United States denied a request by Mexico to jointly conduct scientific research on the health impact of genetically-modified corn, Reuters reported, a sign the two could be inching closer to a formal trade dispute.