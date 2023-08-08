PayPal launches dollar-backed stablecoin, boosting shares

Payments giant PayPal said on Monday it has launched a US dollar stablecoin, becoming the first major financial technology firm to embrace digital currencies for payments and transfers.

PayPal's announcement, which lifted its shares 2.66% on Monday, reflects a show of confidence in the troubled cryptocurrency industry that has over the last 12 months grappled with regulatory headwinds that were exacerbated by a string of high-profile collapses.

While stablecoins - crypto tokens whose monetary value is pegged to a stable asset to protect from wild volatility - have been around for years now, they are yet to successfully make headway into the mainstream consumer payments ecosystem.

Instead, consumers mostly use stablecoins as a means to trade other cryptocurrencies, like bitcoin and ether. The world's largest stablecoin is Tether, followed by USD Coin, which is issued by crypto provider Circle.