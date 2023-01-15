JPMorgan beats profit estimates, sees mild recession

JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest lender in the United States, said on Friday it set aside $1.4 billion in anticipation of a mild recession, even as it beat forecasts for quarterly profit on the back of a strong performance at its trading unit.

JPMorgan and other banks kicked off quarterly earnings for corporate America that are expected to fall for the first time since the third quarter of 2020. The stock recovered to trade up 2.5% at $143.04 in afternoon trading.

UBS analysts said in a note that JPMorgan's guidance on net interest income (NII) - the money the bank gets from interest payments - of $74 billion, excluding markets, was below expectations. They signaled the markets component of NII will be a drag on the income segment.

"While this is a warning shot for the entire industry and we expect some conservatism to have been considered in this outlook, JPM was a crowd favorite heading into earnings. We expect the shares to be weak today," it said.

Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said on a conference call that there was more competition for deposits as higher rates was causing customers to migrate to investments and other cash alternatives meaning the bank was "going to have to change saving rates."

He earlier said in a statement consumers were still spending excess cash and businesses remained healthy, but he listed a number of uncertainties facing the economy.

"We still do not know the ultimate effect of the headwinds coming from geopolitical tensions including the war in Ukraine, the vulnerable state of energy and food supplies, persistent inflation... and the unprecedented quantitative tightening."