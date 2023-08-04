Maersk warns of slower demand for container shipping

Maersk posted record earnings last year due to high freight rates caused by strong consumer demand and pandemic-related logjams at ports. But freight rates have tumbled this year amid a global economic slowdown.

To make things worse for the industry, a wave of hundreds of new container vessels ordered during the pandemic has started to come to market this year.

"Most of the orders are still in the shipyard, so we have a long haul in front of us," said Clerc.

The industry has been disciplined in handling the new capacity, which has so far prevented a larger plunge in freight rates, he said.

"Whether that will continue, only time will tell," he said. "We will need to adapt to the new market situation over the next 18 months."

The company said the number of containers it loaded onto ships between April and June fell by 6% from a year earlier, while average freight rates halved.

Maersk on Friday posted a slightly smaller than expected drop in second-quarter earnings and narrowed its profit forecast for the year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to $2.91 billion in the quarter from $10.3 billion a year earlier, beating analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion in a Refinitiv poll. Revenues fell 40% to $13.0 billion.

It now expects underlying EBITDA of between $9.5 billion and $11 billion, against previous predictions of between $8 billion and $11 billion.