Trump Organization, ex-CFO to face October criminal tax fraud trial in New York

A New York state judge on Friday ordered Donald Trump's namesake company and its longtime financial chief to stand trial in October on criminal tax fraud charges, one of a series of legal battles involving the former US president.

Justice Juan Merchan in Manhattan Supreme Court also rejected requests by the Trump Organization and its former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg to dismiss the case, and said jury selection will begin on Oct 24.

The start date is 15 days before the Nov 8 midterm election when Trump's Republican Party hopes to recapture both houses of Congress from Democrats.

Trump has yet to say whether he plans another White House run in 2024.

On Monday, FBI agents searched Trump's Florida home in an unrelated case, and on Wednesday, Trump sat for a deposition in New York Attorney General Letitia James' civil probe into his business.

Trump repeatedly refused to answer questions during Wednesday's deposition, invoking his Fifth Amendment US Constitutional right against self-incrimination.

The Trump Organization and Weisselberg were charged in July 2021 by the Democratic-led Manhattan district attorney's office with having defrauded tax authorities over 15 years by awarding "off-the-books" benefits to company executives.