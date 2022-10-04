Musk reverses course, again: he's ready to buy Twitter, build 'X' app

That echoed suggestions he made to Twitter staff in June about creating a "super app" or marketplace for different apps and features like WeChat, which is popular in China. Musk also has said he wants to create a money transfer feature.

FINANCING

A settlement between the two sides would revive fears among Twitter's users about Musk's plans for the platform, which has removed prominent politically conservative voices. Supporters of Donald Trump hope that Musk will reactivate the account of the former US president, who was banned after the Jan 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by his supporters.

Musk has used Twitter to stir controversy, including on Monday when he floated a peace plan for the Ukraine-Russia war that drew swift condemnation from Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Bloomberg was the first to report Musk was willing to pay the original price. Musk also said his offer was contingent on stopping the legal proceedings.

A settlement at the original price would also allow Musk to finance the transaction without any complications. If Musk and Twitter had renegotiated the price, it would have technically allowed committed backers to walk away.

Musk has already sold $15.4 billion worth of Tesla shares since agreeing to buy Twitter.

Musk has also secured a financing commitment from banks - including Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc and Barclays Plc - to provide a $12.5 billion margin loan to support his Twitter acquisition.

The banks that agreed to finance the acquisition are likely to lose hundreds of millions of dollars on the deal because they would struggle to attract investors to buy the debt, given the downturn in markets since the deal was signed.

However, the banks agreed to provide the financing irrespective of whether they can sell the loans and face long legal odds freeing themselves from the financing commitment, according to regulatory filings.

Since Twitter has already received shareholder support for the sale to Musk, the deal could close quickly in the coming weeks if the two sides were to settle on the original terms.