APEC host Thailand targets progress on trade amid geopolitical tensions

Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum wrap up talks on Saturday, as host Thailand seeks to focus the 21-member grouping on how to respond to economic challenges such as opening up trade and slamming the brakes on inflation.

The summit is the third in the region attended by global leaders in the past week, and the talks have often been overshadowed by geopolitical tensions ranging from the war in Ukraine to flashpoints such as the Taiwan strait and the Korean peninsula.

A Southeast Asian summit that included China, Japan and the United States was held in Cambodia, while the Group of 20 (G20) major economies met on the Indonesian island of Bali.

The APEC meeting was interrupted on Friday when Vice President Kamala Harris, who is heading the US delegation, called an emergency gathering of allies on the sidelines to condemn North Korea after it test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the United States.