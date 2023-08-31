US businesses want to invest in Bangladesh's agriculture, power, gas and automobile

US businesses are keen to invest in Bangladesh’s agriculture, power, gas and automobile sectors, and have asked authorities to cut taxes in these sectors.

After a courtesy meeting between the US-Bangladesh Business Council on Thursday, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said American businessmen were keen to invest in these sectors as investing in any sector in Bangladesh was profitable.

“You tell me when has investment in Bangladesh failed?” he said, adding that Bangladesh was a good place for foreign investment.

Speaking about the meeting on Thursday, Kamal said those who attended the meeting were from different industrial and investment sectors. Some of them were from the electronics sector, some from power and others from the insurance sector.

“They’re all willing to expand their trade in Bangladesh further. We’ve told them about the opportunities. There are a lot of opportunities here,” he added.