    বাংলা

    India's Reliance expects to soon list shares of its financial unit

    A listing date for Jio Financial Services is widely expected to be announced at Reliance's forthcoming annual general meeting

    Reuters
    Published : 7 August 2023, 01:57 AM
    Updated : 7 August 2023, 01:57 AM

    Reliance Industries Ltd hopes to soon list shares of its financial services unit, Reliance Jio Financial Services Ltd, to unlock value for shareholders, the company said in its annual report.

    "Jio Financial Services Ltd is positioned uniquely to capture the growth opportunities in financial services sector and play a crucial role in transforming the landscape of digital finance in India," Chairman Mukesh Ambani said in a message to shareholders.

    A listing date for Jio Financial Services is widely expected to be announced at Reliance's forthcoming annual general meeting.

    Ambani said Jio Financial Services wants to provide simple, affordable and innovative digital first solutions.

    "Jio Financial Services along with its subsidiaries will leverage the technological capabilities of Reliance and digitally deliver financial services, democratising access to financial services offerings for Indian citizens," he said.

    Last month Jio Financial Services and US-based BlackRock Inc announced they would form a 50:50 joint venture to launch asset management services in India.

    Reliance has offered its shareholder one share of Jio Financial Services for one share of Reliance.

    Last month, Reliance demerged Jio Financial Services, which was valued at around $20 billion after its stock price was set at a much higher-than-expected 261.85 rupees ($3.19)

    The demerger is seen as the oil-to-retail conglomerate's way of expanding in the lucrative financial services sector, especially as it already has a non-bank financial company licence.

    Reliance, which operates the world's biggest refining complex in the western India, is the largest producer of grey hydrogen. The company aims to "progressively commence transition from grey to green hydrogen by 2025", Reliance said in its annual report.

    RELATED STORIES
    A man walks across the LED board showing the logo of Jio at the ongoing India Mobile Congress 2022, at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi, India, October 3, 2022.
    India's Jio Financial Services, BlackRock to launch asset management venture
    The two companies are targeting an initial investment of $150 million each in the joint venture
    Residents walk in an alley in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai March 12, 2015.
    One-tenth of India's population escaped poverty in 5 years
    Rural areas saw the strongest fall in poverty, according to a study, which used the United Nations' Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), based on 12 indicators
    Caption: A man walks past a model of G20 logo outside the finance ministry in New Delhi, India, Mar 1, 2023.
    India to push G20 to raise share of taxes on firms
    India, fighting for a higher share of taxes for markets where firms do business, is set to become one of the biggest consumer markets
    A woman waits at a bus stop with an advertisement of Reliance Industries' Jio telecoms unit in Mumbai, India, July 11, 2017.
    Reliance Jio renews rural India push with $12 4G phone
    The move could also help Jio cement its leadership in telecom user base which has already crossed 439 million

    Opinion

    Next job-market challenge: the Great Unresignation
    What next for Russia-Africa relations after awkward summit?
    Peter Apps
    Hey Siri: Screen iPhone calls on Apple’s valuation
    Indictment could propel Trump closer to nomination