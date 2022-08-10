N Asian refiners to get full allocation of Saudi crude in Sept

Saudi Aramco has told at least four North Asian buyers that it will supply full contractual volumes of crude in September, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The world's top oil exporter has hiked the official selling prices (OSPs) to Asian buyers to record high levels for the month, despite declining refining margins.

"People will receive what they requested," said a trader based in Singapore. "No cut from Saudi and no one asked for extra volumes, as demand is weakening but oil prices are too high."