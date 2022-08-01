Oil outshines stocks and dollar in 2022

Oil prices are proving resilient to global economic recession fears and have outperformed major equity indices and the US dollar so far this year as Western sanctions on Russia further limit supplies to an already tight market.

The two major crude futures contracts LCOc1, CLc1 are up about 30 percent so far this year, while the All Country World Index (ACWI) is down about 15 percent, Refinitiv Eikon data shows.

MSCI's 47-country world stocks index .MIWD00000PUS suffered its biggest first-half drop since its creation in 1990 as inflation hit 40-year highs and central banks raised interest rates.