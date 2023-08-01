FBCCI election: Sammilito Byabshayi Parishad wins 15 directorial posts, Oikya Parishad nabs 8

The Sammilito Byabshayi Parishad has secured 15 out of the 23 directorial posts in the sector-wise associations of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI). Meanwhile, the Byabshayi Oikya Parishad has bagged eight posts.
A Matin Chowdhury, chairman of the apex trade body's election board, announced the results in the early hours of Tuesday.
The successful candidates from the Sammilito Byabshayi Parishad are Hafez Haji Mohammad Enayetullah, BM Shoeb, Meer Nizam Uddin Ahmed, Sirajul Islam, Md Shahidul Haque Molla, Nizam Uddin Rajesh, Md Muntakim Ashraf, Raqibul Alam Dipu, Mohammad Aftab Zaved, Md Ishaqul Hossain Sweet, Amir Hossain Nurani, Syed Md Bakhtiar, Tapan Kuam Majumdar, Salma Hossain Ash, and Haji Md Abul Hashem.
The Byabshayi Oikya Parishad's winners include Kowser Ahmed, Khandaker Ruhul Amin, Md Amin Helali, Md Niaz Ali Chishty, Abu Motaleb, Shomi Kaiser, Rashedul Hossain Chowdhury Rony, and Hafez Harun.
According to the FBCCI's constitution, a total of 34 directors are elected, with 17 each from the chamber and the association groups.
As many as 49 candidates were vying for the 23 posts in the association group. The 23 directors of the chamber group were already elected uncontested.
Both the Sammilito Byabshayi Parishad panel and the Byabshayi Oikya Parishad panel fielded 23 candidates for the posts, alongside three other independent contestants.
The newly elected directors will vote on Wednesday to appoint the FBCCI president, vice president, senior vice president, and six assistant presidents.
Notably, the current FBCCI board of directors was elected uncontested in 2021 due to an equal number of contestants and posts.
Salman F Rahman and other former presidents are backing Mahbub Alam, president of the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce, to win the FBCCI presidency for the next two years.
A panel of young trade leaders, including former FBCCI president Sheikh Fazle Fahim and former vice-president Muntakim Ashraf, received the support of the Sammilito Byabshayi Parishad.
"We also had the opportunity to be chosen as directors without contest. But Muntakim, Rajesh, and I chose not to pursue that path. We preferred to be elected by general members rather than being appointed by someone," said Meer Nizam Uddin, leader of Sammilito Byabshayi Parishad.