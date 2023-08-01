FBCCI election: Sammilito Byabshayi Parishad wins 15 directorial posts, Oikya Parishad nabs 8

The Sammilito Byabshayi Parishad has secured 15 out of the 23 directorial posts in the sector-wise associations of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI). Meanwhile, the Byabshayi Oikya Parishad has bagged eight posts.

A Matin Chowdhury, chairman of the apex trade body's election board, announced the results in the early hours of Tuesday.

The successful candidates from the Sammilito Byabshayi Parishad are Hafez Haji Mohammad Enayetullah, BM Shoeb, Meer Nizam Uddin Ahmed, Sirajul Islam, Md Shahidul Haque Molla, Nizam Uddin Rajesh, Md Muntakim Ashraf, Raqibul Alam Dipu, Mohammad Aftab Zaved, Md Ishaqul Hossain Sweet, Amir Hossain Nurani, Syed Md Bakhtiar, Tapan Kuam Majumdar, Salma Hossain Ash, and Haji Md Abul Hashem.