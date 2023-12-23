Israel-affiliated merchant vessel hit by aerial vehicle off India

An Israel-affiliated merchant vessel was struck by an uncrewed aerial vehicle off India's west coast, British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Saturday, in the first such known attack so far away from the Red Sea since the Gaza war.

A fire on the Liberian-flagged tanker was extinguished without crew casualties in the incident 200 km southwest of the Indian city of Veraval, it said, adding some "structural damage was also reported and some water was taken onboard".