Bangladesh oil refiners cut prices of soybean oil by Tk 14 per litre

The Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association has reduced the prices of soybean oil by Tk 14 per litre.

The new price will take effect on Tuesday, according to a letter from the association sent to the secretary of commerce on Monday.

The price of a 1 litre bottle of soybean oil was cut from Tk 192 to Tk 178. The price of unbottled soybean oil was cut from Tk 172 to Tk 158 per litre. The price of a 5-litre bottle has been set at Tk 880.