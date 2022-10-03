    বাংলা

    Bangladesh oil refiners cut prices of soybean oil by Tk 14 per litre

    The new prices are scheduled to take effect on Tuesday

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 Oct 2022, 11:53 AM
    Updated : 3 Oct 2022, 11:53 AM

    The Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association has reduced the prices of soybean oil by Tk 14 per litre.

    The new price will take effect on Tuesday, according to a letter from the association sent to the secretary of commerce on Monday.

    The price of a 1 litre bottle of soybean oil was cut from Tk 192 to Tk 178. The price of unbottled soybean oil was cut from Tk 172 to Tk 158 per litre. The price of a 5-litre bottle has been set at Tk 880.

    According to the letter, cooking oil manufacturers recently met with Salman F Rahman, the private industry and investment advisor to the prime minister, and Tofazzel Hossain Miah, the prime minister’s senior secretary, to discuss the jump in the price of the dollar, the difficulty of opening a line of credit and consumer welfare.

    Following the meeting, the decision was taken to cut the price of soybean oil.

    RELATED STORIES
    Saudi Arabia may raise Nov official crude prices for Asia
    Saudi Arabia may raise Nov official crude prices for Asia
    The November official selling prices for flagship Arab Light crude may rise by 25 cents a barrel
    China's Xiaomi says it will protect its business interests after India freezes its assets
    Xiaomi says it will protect its business interests after India freezes its assets
    The Chinese smartphone maker said it was ‘disappointed' with an Indian order that froze $682 million of its assets
    Rajeev Sethi joins Robi Axiata as CEO
    Robi gets Rajeev Sethi as CEO
    Sethi is no stranger to Bangladesh as he had earlier served as the chief executive officer of Grameenphone
    Under water: how the Bank of England threw markets a lifeline
    How the Bank of England threw markets a lifeline
    Britain's borrowing costs surged the most in decades, while the pound plunged to a record low

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher