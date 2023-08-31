India regulator examined funds named by OCCRP in Adani probe

India's markets regulator has examined the funds named by a non-profit media organisation that were allegedly involved in investing millions of dollars in some publicly traded stocks of Adani Group, sources aware of the matter said on Thursday.

According to the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), offshore structures based in Mauritius purchased between 8% and 14% of shares in four Adani Group units - Adani Power, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and Adani Energy Solutions (formerly known as Adani Transmission).

OCCRP had named two Mauritius-based offshore funds, Emerging India Focus Fund (EIFF) and EM Resurgent Fund (EMRF), major investors in some Adani Group companies through a Bermuda-based investment fund called Global Opportunities Fund.

The group has rejected the report.