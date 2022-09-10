bti to organise discussion on DAP, healthy living to mark launch of 400 apartments

“As a leading real estate company, bti always cares for its customers and that is why bti is going to organise a Grand Launching Event where some very important matters such as DAP, wellness communities and healthy living will be discussed,” FR Khan, managing director of bti, said at a press conference.

“This event is going to add value to the prospective customers as well as the landowners,” Khan added.

Sabrin Zinat Rahman, chief architect of bti, said under the Wellness Communities, they have planned the homes for all age groups – toddlers, adolescents, adults, and senior citizens.

“Here your loved ones will be your neighbors and your neighbors will be your loved ones. We have focused on both your physical and mental fitness while designing the wellness communities,” she said.