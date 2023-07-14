World stocks set for best week since November 2022

World stocks extended their gains on Friday, while the dollar held near 15-month lows, after US inflation data earlier in the week unleashed a wave of investor optimism that the US Federal Reserve was nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle.

Data on Wednesday showed US consumer prices growing at their slowest pace in more than two years, then on Thursday data showed the smallest increase in US producer inflation in nearly three years.

As investors bet on a milder inflation outlook, the MSCI World Equity index rose to its highest so far this year. On Friday it was up 0.2 percent on the day, after a week of gains put it on track for its biggest weekly rise since November 2022.

European stock indexes were mostly higher, with MSCI's Europe index up 0.3 percent, the STOXX 600 up 0.1 percent and London's FTSE 100 up 0.2 percent. But Germany's DAX was down 0.2 percent, pulling back on recent gains.