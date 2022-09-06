Bangladesh, India unveil part of Rampal coal power project

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi have reaffirmed their countries' collaboration on infrastructure and connectivity through the unveiling of the 1,320 MW thermal power project and the inauguration of a 5.13-km long rail bridge.

The two premiers jointly unveiled Unit-I of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Project in Rampal and inaugurated the Rupsha rail bridge, part of the Khulna-Mongla Port broad gauge rail project, during Hasina’s visit to Delhi on Tuesday.

The thermal power plant is being constructed with India’s concessional funds.

“It will add 1,320 MW to the national grid, augmenting Bangladesh’s power generating capacity. This will benefit the people and have a transformational impact on the development of the country and the region,” Arindam Bagchi, spokesman for India’s Ministry of External Affairs, said, sharing a video on Twitter.