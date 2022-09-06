Bangladesh, India unveil part of Rampal coal power project

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi have reaffirmed their countries' collaboration on infrastructure and connectivity through the unveiling of the 1,320 MW thermal power project and the inauguration of a 5.13-km long rail bridge.
The two premiers jointly unveiled Unit-I of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Project in Rampal and inaugurated the Rupsha rail bridge, part of the Khulna-Mongla Port broad gauge rail project, during Hasina’s visit to Delhi on Tuesday.
The thermal power plant is being constructed with India’s concessional funds.
“It will add 1,320 MW to the national grid, augmenting Bangladesh’s power generating capacity. This will benefit the people and have a transformational impact on the development of the country and the region,” Arindam Bagchi, spokesman for India’s Ministry of External Affairs, said, sharing a video on Twitter.
The Rupsha rail bridge project will further the two nations’ cooperation on furthering multimodal connectivity, enhance people-to-people contact and facilitate regional economic integration, the ministry said.
India has extended nearly $9.5 billion to Bangladesh in concessional loans and is taking up several connectivity projects, according to Bagchi.
These projects include the Khulna-Darshana railway line project, the Parbatipur-Kaunia railway line project and the supply of equipment and machinery for road construction.
Hasina received a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday morning, Indian news agency Asian News International (ANI) reports.
Modi welcomed his Bangladeshi counterpart with a handshake. Afterwards, the two went to Hyderabad House for a sit-down discussion.
Hasina is also scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on Tuesday.
Hasina is on a four-day official visit to India for the first time in three years.
The premiers of the neighbouring countries have met 12 times since 2015. Modi last travelled to Bangladesh in 2021 to attend events organised to mark the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of Bangladesh’s independence.