Amazon plans to trim employee stock awards amid tough economy

Amazon.com Inc said it would reduce employee stock awards, a part of its compensation plan, as the e-commerce giant navigates an uncertain economy.

"We made the decision to reduce RSU (restricted stock units) awards in the final outlook year by a small amount (other years are not impacted)," an Amazon spokesperson said in an emailed statement, without specifying the period of the final outlook year.

The news comes weeks after Amazon announced a second round of mass layoffs, piling on to a wave of job cuts that has swept the technology sector as a rough economy forces companies to get leaner.