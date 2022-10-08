India's top bikemaker Hero launches e-scooter to chase startups

India's Hero MotoCorp the world's biggest motorcycle maker by sales, launched its first electric scooter worldwide on Friday as it looks to catch up with newer businesses that have taken the lead in the shift to cleaner transport.

Like some other legacy automakers in India, Hero has been a laggard in launching electric two-wheelers, giving startups such as Ather Energy, which is backed by Tiger Global, and Softbank Group-backed Ola Electric a first-mover advantage.

"While it may have been our wish to launch this product earlier than we have, we had to get it absolutely right for the greater good of everyone," Chairman Pawan Munjal told reporters at the launch event in Jaipur.