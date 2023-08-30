    বাংলা

    PepsiCo returns to Indonesia, breaks ground for snack factory

    The factory is part of PepsiCo's $200 million commitment to invest in Indonesia over a 10-year period

    Reuters
    Published : 30 August 2023, 09:39 AM
    Updated : 30 August 2023, 09:39 AM

    U.S. food and beverage maker PepsiCo (PEP.O) began building a snack factory in Indonesia's West Java on Wednesday, marking its return to Southeast Asia's largest economy after splitting with a local partner two years ago.

    The factory, part of PepsiCo's $200 million commitment to invest in Indonesia over a 10-year period, is expected to start producing snacks by 2025.

    PepsiCo's affiliate Fritolay Netherlands Holding B.V. and Indofood CBP (ICBP.JK), a unit of Indonesia's largest food company Indofood Group, ended a 30-year joint venture in 2021 without providing any reason, when Indofood bought PepsiCo's minority stake.

    The JV at the time had manufactured a range of snacks under brands like Lay's, Cheetos and Doritos.

    Building the new factory without a local partner, PepsiCo pledged to source most raw materials for its snacks, including corn and palm oil, from sustainable sources and to use renewable power sources.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ukraine and Russian flags are seen through broken glass in this illustration taken Mar 1, 2022.
    Ukrainian drones strike 6 Russian regions, destroy planes at airfield
    Russian officials described attacks on targets in the Pskov, Bryansk, Kaluga, Orlov, Ryazan and Moscow regions
    A Ukrainian serviceman walks near a destroyed Ukrainian tank, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near the village of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine Aug 25, 2023.
    Ukraine will speed up advance on southern front: commander
    The country launched a counteroffensive in June, but Russian defence lines reinforced by minefields have slowed their southward advance towards the Sea of Azov
    Bangladesh minister concedes it’s ‘difficult’ to break up price-gouging syndicate
    Difficult to break up price-gouging syndicate: minister
    Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque says the government is trying to keep the onion market stable as new Indian export duty leads to a price hike in Bangladesh
    A customer picks packets of Lay's potato chips at a shop in Ahmedabad, India, April 26, 2019.
    Indian court dismisses PepsiCo potato patent revocation appeal
    The Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights (PPVFR) Authority in 2021 revoked intellectual protection granted to PepsiCo's FC5 potato variety

    Opinion

    India is warming up to a cooling China
    Shritama Bose
    Martin Luther King’s dream, 60 years on
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks
    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain