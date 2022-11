Huge Foxconn iPhone plant in China rocked by fresh worker unrest

RECRUITMENT DRIVE

Discontent over strict quarantine rules, the company's inability to stamp out outbreaks and poor conditions including shortages of food had caused workers to flee the factory campus since the Apple Inc supplier imposed a so-called closed loop system at the world's biggest iPhone plant in late October.

Under closed-loop operations, staff live and work on-site, isolated from the wider world.

Former workers have estimated that thousands fled the factory campus. Before the unrest, the Zhengzhou plant employed some 200,000 people. To retain staff and lure more workers Foxconn has had to offer bonuses and higher salaries.

Local authorities also stepped in to help, with some urging retired soldiers and government workers to take on stints, according to local media reports.

The first source said that the eagerness of local authorities to recruit workers may have played a role in causing "miscommunication" with the new hires on issues including allowance and accommodation.

The Zhengzhou government did not immediately respond to a faxed request for comment.

WORKER WOES

In the videos, workers vented about how they were never sure if they would get meals while in quarantine or over inadequate curbs to contain an outbreak.

"Foxconn never treats humans as humans," said one person.

Apple did not respond to requests for comment.

"It's now evident that closed-loop production in Foxconn only helps in preventing COVID from spreading to the city, but does nothing (if not make it even worse) for the workers in the factory," Aiden Chau of China Labour Bulletin, a Hong Kong-based advocacy group, said in an email.

As of Wednesday afternoon, most of the footage on Kuaishou, a social media platform where Reuters reviewed many of the videos, had been taken down. Kuaishou did not respond to a request for comment.

The protest images come at a time when investors are concerned about escalating global supply-chain issues, due in part to China's zero-COVID policies that aim to stamp out every outbreak.

The curbs and discontent have hit production. Reuters last month reported that iPhone output at the Zhengzhou factory could slump by as much as 30% in November due to COVID restrictions.

Foxconn is Apple's biggest iPhone maker, accounting for 70% of iPhone shipments globally. It makes most of the phones at the Zhengzhou plant, though it has other smaller production sites in India and southern China.

Shares of Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, have slipped 2% since the unrest emerged in late October.