China property troubles plague Asia stocks

Core inflation actually doubled to 0.8% year on year and the drop in consumer prices was largely driven by year-ago volatility in pork prices. While pork is important in China, it's hardly the entire economy.

Still, western analysts argue Chinese consumers need to save less and spend more to get the economy moving, and Beijing seems to be taking an almost moral view on consumption like it's a sin. That puts the focus on retail sales on Tuesday where a rise of 4.7% is forecast, though a wide range of estimates from +2.8% to +10.8% suggests a surprise is possible.

The same goes for US retail sales on Tuesday where the median is for a 0.4% increase, but BofA is tipping 0.7% based on credit and debit spending in the month. A strong result would presumably be positive for corporate earnings but also challenge the market's sanguine view on the Fed, where futures are pricing a 70% chance the tightening cycle is over.

That would not be welcome news to Treasuries, which are being forced to cheapen to maintain demand as the government borrows large to fund its $1.6 trillion budget deficit.

Yields on 10-year notes crept up to 4.18% on Monday and within spitting distance of the 2023 top of 4.206%, a break of which would be bearish for a test of last year's 4.337% high.