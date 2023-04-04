    বাংলা

    India's Adani JV in talks for first dollar loan since Hindenburg report

    Hindenburg's report released on Jan 24 eroded more than $100 billion in the value of shares in Adani group of companies

    Reuters
    Published : 4 April 2023, 07:27 AM
    Updated : 4 April 2023, 07:27 AM

    A joint venture of India's Adani group is in talks with about half a dozen banks for a loan of about $220 million, which will be its first since short-seller Hindenburg released a damaging report on it this year, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

    Data centre provider AdaniConneX, a joint venture with Virginia-based EdgeConneX, will use the money for capital expenditure, with a five year tenor under discussion, the news agency reported citing people familiar with the matter. The loan may be signed in the next few weeks, the report added.

    The Adani group declined comment to Bloomberg News. The group did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

    Hindenburg's report released on Jan 24 eroded more than $100 billion in the value of shares in Adani group of companies and forced it to scale back some of its aggressive expansion plans.

