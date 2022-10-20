Consumer giants are winners as shoppers swallow price hikes

Nestle, which also makes Cheerios cereal and KitKat chocolate bars, reported better-than-expected sales results, successfully passing higher costs on to shoppers as rocketing food prices around the world drive record inflation.

Similarly, Tide detergent maker P&G beat estimates for quarterly sales and profit, helped by price hikes on everything from Head & Shoulders shampoo to Gillette razors, even as a stronger dollar weighed on its revenue from overseas markets.

Consumer companies - many of which thrived during COVID-19 as people stockpiled their products - are once again emerging as winners in a time of global crisis, maintaining double-digit margins as people are forced to pay more for everyday products.

People are also eating at home more as the cost-of-living crisis discourages them from going to restaurants. Demand for food and household consumer goods has so far fallen at a slower pace than discretionary products like apparel and electronics, as consumers prioritise spending on essential items.

"We are also seeing consumers moving to two different price points," said P&G finance chief Andre Schulten.

"A group of consumers is looking for value by trading into higher transaction sizes to find lower cost per use, or lower cost per unit. And we see other consumers who are more cash-conscious, and they are very focused on cash outlay."