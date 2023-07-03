Improving Japan business mood signals steady economic recovery

"The tankan confirmed our view that Japan's economy is on track for a moderate recovery," said Atsushi Takeda, chief economist at Itochu Economic Research Institute.

"While input prices have declined, output prices continue to rise in a sign companies are being able to pass on costs. That's a good sign for the BOJ's inflation outlook and may prod the bank to tweak its yield control policy later this year."

The headline index measuring big manufacturers' mood stood at plus 5 in June, bouncing back from a two-year low of plus 1 hit in March in a sign firms were recovering from the hit from rising raw material costs and supply disruptions.

The reading, which compared with a median market forecast for plus 3, was the highest since December 2022.

Non-manufacturers' sentiment index improved to plus 23 in June from plus 20 three months ago, increasing for the fifth straight quarter and hitting the highest level since June 2019.

An index gauging the mood among hotels and restaurants hit the highest level on record as removal of COVID curbs boosted tourism demand, the survey showed.

The results helped push up Japan's Nikkei share average on optimism over the economic outlook.

Large firms plan to ramp up capital expenditure by 13.4% in the current fiscal year ending in March 2024, exceeding a median market forecast for a 10.1% rise.

Companies expect the dollar to average 132.43 yen during the current fiscal year ending in March 2024, the survey showed, far lower than recent levels around 144.50 yen.

While the weak yen boosts exporters' profits, it may hurt retailers and service-sector firms vulnerable to the rising cost of food and energy imports.

Big manufacturers expect business conditions to improve three months ahead, while non-manufacturers project a deterioration on worries over high costs, the tankan showed.