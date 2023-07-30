Digital ad vultures descend on TV’s carcass

Comcast, for example, said on Thursday that US ad revenue at its NBC Universal media division fell 5% and overall EBITDA was down nearly a fifth. Broadcast networks slashed their prices this year and the volume of commercials sold in advance is expected to be the lowest since 2020, according to trade publication Variety.

Despite the volatile nature of advertising revenue because of its close links to economic trends, it also typically generates healthy operating margins. It’s no wonder then that Amazon.com, Walmart, DoorDash and many more are descending on TV’s carcass.

CONTEXT NEWS

Meta Platforms, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, said on July 26 that its revenue in the second quarter increased 11% from the same period a year earlier, to $32 billion.

Alphabet on July 25 reported that over the same three-month span its revenue grew 7% year-over-year, to about $75 billion.

