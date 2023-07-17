China June new home prices flat in weakest showing this year

The property sector, accounting for one-fourth of activity in the world's second-biggest economy, slumped sharply last year as developers defaulted on debts and suspended construction of presold housing projects.

The central and local governments and regulators have announced a slew of policies over the past year to prop up the sector.

Measures have ranged from extended financial support for developers to multi-pronged incentives for home buyers. But the uncertain economic outlook and persistent weakness in the sector have dented confidence and home demand, dampening hopes for any quick revival.

Weakness in home prices and falling exports are adding to pressure on policymakers to take do more to prop up the real estate and revive sluggish demand.

Markets widely expect more stimulus around a meeting of the ruling Communist Party's Politburo late this month, setting the tone for economic policies in the second half of the year.