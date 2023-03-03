Pakistan expects $1.3 bn financing from China's ICBC soon

The money, which he said will come in three phases, is crucial for the South Asian economy, which is facing a balance of payment crisis, with its central bank foreign exchange reserves dropping to levels barely able to cover three weeks of imports.

Pakistan has already received a $700 million loan from China to help boost its forex reserves.

Dar said the total $2 billion is in effect Pakistan borrowing back the debt repayments it has paid to Beijing for previously agreed loans.