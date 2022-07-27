Bangladesh allows power plants to loan any amount from banks amid energy crisis

The Bank Company Act stipulates that a bank can lend a single customer (company, individual or group) up to 25 percent of the said bank’s capital unless said otherwise by the central bank.

The latest directive was sent out to chief executives of all banks on Tuesday.

“This opportunity has been given for the import of fuel oil and other raw materials in order to maintain an uninterrupted supply of money required for power generation,” it read.

The Bangladesh Bank will consider applications on a case-to-case basis to fix loan limits for the next six months.