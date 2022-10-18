India's Parle in talks to buy Polish biscuit maker Dr Gerard

Indian biscuit maker Parle Products is in discussions to consider buying Poland-based peer Dr Gerard from private equity firm Bridgepoint, newspaper Economic Times reported on Tuesday, citing people aware of the matter.

Dr Gerard is valued at 10 billion to 12 billion rupees ($121.72 million to $146.07 million), the report said, with one of the people it cited saying it could be as high as 24 billion rupees.